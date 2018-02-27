71°
Suspect, mother, brother arrested in Mardi Gras shooting
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double shooting near a parade route on the final day of New Orleans' annual Mardi Gras celebration.
New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish authorities say in Tuesday news releases that 18-year-old Jerald Bordere was arrested with two family members late Monday.
Bordere faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was arrested in St. Bernard Parish with his mother, 40-year-old Tahitian Bordere, and brother, 20-year-old Christopher Bordere, each of whom faces charges including accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.
The shooting happened on the afternoon of Feb. 13 in New Orleans Central Business District. Police said two people were shot after a man pulled a gun when a fight broke out among about 10 people.
