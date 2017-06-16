Suspect known as 'Jelly Roll' rolled by police after chase Friday

GONZALES – A teenage suspect tied to a crime spree in Ascension Parish couldn't get out of a sticky situation and got himself busted Friday.

“Jelly Roll” Thompson, whose real name is Devontia, was arrested after a brief chase. “Jelly Roll” tried to hide in some woods on W Worthey Road but wasn't slick enough to evade police. He was booked into jail wearing his muddy clothes.

Police have been looking for him for months. “Jelly Roll” is tied to burglaries and armed robberies in the area.

“A substantial amount of effort has been put into trying to catch him numerous times,” a police department spokesperson said.

Thompson, 17, was booked into jail on armed robbery, simple burglar, aggravated battery, unauthorized use of a credit card, failure to appear in court and resisting an officer charges Friday afternoon.

