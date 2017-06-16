91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect known as 'Jelly Roll' rolled by police after chase Friday

1 hour 21 minutes 41 seconds ago June 16, 2017 Jun 16, 2017 Friday, June 16 2017 June 16, 2017 4:22 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

GONZALES – A teenage suspect tied to a crime spree in Ascension Parish couldn't get out of a sticky situation and got himself busted Friday.

“Jelly Roll” Thompson, whose real name is Devontia, was arrested after a brief chase. “Jelly Roll” tried to hide in some woods on W Worthey Road but wasn't slick enough to evade police. He was booked into jail wearing his muddy clothes.

Police have been looking for him for months. “Jelly Roll” is tied to burglaries and armed robberies in the area.

“A substantial amount of effort has been put into trying to catch him numerous times,” a police department spokesperson said.

Thompson, 17, was booked into jail on armed robbery, simple burglar, aggravated battery, unauthorized use of a credit card, failure to appear in court and resisting an officer charges Friday afternoon.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days