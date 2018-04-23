Suspect in Waffle House shooting arrested with gun in backpack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say the suspect in the shooting that killed four at a Waffle House in Nashville had a gun in a backpack when they arrested him.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Lt. Carlos Lara said at a news conference Monday that 29-year-old Travis Reinking had a loaded semi-automatic gun, .45-caliber ammunition, a flashlight and a holster in the backpack.

Lara says construction workers told officers a person matching the suspect's description walked through the area and into woods. He says that when confronted, the suspect lay down on the ground and officers cuffed him.

Four people were fatally shot early Sunday at a Waffle House. A patron wrestled the gun away, and the gunman fled.