Suspect in Times Square car crash that killed 1 is indicted

May 24, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - A man accused of intentionally mowing down pedestrians with his car on a Times Square sidewalk has been indicted by a grand jury.

Twenty-six-year-old Richard Rojas did not appear in court in Manhattan on Wednesday and the charges have not yet been made public. He was previously arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Authorities say the Bronx man acknowledged being high on drugs when he plowed through a pedestrian-packed sidewalk for three blocks May 18 before crashing a barrier. An 18-year-old Michigan woman was killed, and 22 people were injured, including her 13-year-old sister.

Rojas' lawyer had no comment.

An arraignment was set for July 13.

