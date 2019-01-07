61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect in Texas girl's death to be in court

35 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 January 07, 2019 10:41 AM January 07, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - A man arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Houston.
  
Prosecutors have charged 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. with capital murder in the death of Jazmine Barnes, who was killed while in a car with her mother and sisters on Dec. 30.
  
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the charge Sunday. Gonzalez said a second suspect has been identified, but he declined to say if the person was in custody. He says both suspects are black.
  
Gonzalez says the killing was a case of mistaken identity and not a hate crime, as had been asserted by some people in the community. Jazmine was black, and authorities initially said the suspected shooter was a white man.
  
Black is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days