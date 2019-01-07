61°
Suspect in Texas girl's death to be in court
HOUSTON (AP) - A man arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Houston.
Prosecutors have charged 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. with capital murder in the death of Jazmine Barnes, who was killed while in a car with her mother and sisters on Dec. 30.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the charge Sunday. Gonzalez said a second suspect has been identified, but he declined to say if the person was in custody. He says both suspects are black.
Gonzalez says the killing was a case of mistaken identity and not a hate crime, as had been asserted by some people in the community. Jazmine was black, and authorities initially said the suspected shooter was a white man.
Black is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
