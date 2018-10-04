Latest Weather Blog
Suspect in S.Carolina shooting disbarred lawyer
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) - The suspect in the shooting of seven law-enforcement officers in South Carolina is a disbarred lawyer who has been charged several times in recent years, starting with a 2014 count of disorderly conduct.
Authorities identified the shooter in the Wednesday night incident as 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins. According to public court records, Hopkins' charges include two in 2015 and 2017 for "running at large," an offense related to not restraining one's animals. Public records show he's the husband of Florence divorce attorney Cheryl Turner-Hopkins. South Carolina Bar records show Frederick Hopkins used to be a lawyer but has been disbarred. Officials say one of the officers Hopkins shot was killed.
WIS-TV reports that Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby says Hopkins is hospitalized with a head injury and unable to speak with officers.
