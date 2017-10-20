Suspect in officer's death declared incompetent for trial

NEW ORLEANS- A man on trial in the death of a New Orleans police officer has been declared incompetent to stand trial a day after he smuggled feces into the courtroom and smeared them on his face and mouth during jury selection.

Prosecutors' experts said Travis Boys' action Wednesday was a stunt to delay prosecution in the 2015 shooting death of Officer Daryle Holloway.

But State District Judge Karen Herman said she was declaring him incompetent out of an abundance of caution and based on testimony of two other mental health experts who examined him Thursday morning.

She ordered that Boys be evaluated and medicated if necessary to restore his competence so that he can face trial.