Suspect in killing of 4 hostages during standoff has died

Photo: WATP

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a 34-year-old man who killed four people during a hostage situation inside a Mississippi home has died at a hospital.



Mississippi Public Safety Department spokesman Capt. John Poulos said the suspect was shot during a 12-hour standoff at a home in Clinton.



Hinds County Coroner Sharon Gresham Stewart identified the suspect as Nam Le.



Stewart has not released the names of the four people killed.



Authorities say the standoff began around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when officers checking on a domestic call at the house were fired on. According to officials, the suspect went back inside and refused to come out. TV footage showed two small children released from the home during the standoff and a barrage of gunfire not long before it was over.