Suspect in Joe McKnight shooting indicted on murder charge

NEW ORLEANS - A grand jury has indicted the man accused of fatally shooting former NFL player Joe McKnight with second-degree murder charges.

According to WWLTV, the grand jury's indictment raises the charges against 54-year-old Ronald Gasser Jr. from manslaughter - which he was booked on after the incident in Jefferson Parish.

Investigators believe Gasser and McKnight were engaged in a road rage incident crossing the Crescent City Connection that ultimately ended on Behrman Highway. 

Read the full report on WWLTV.com

