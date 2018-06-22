Suspect in Government Street bank robbery arrested

BATON ROUGE - Officers have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank on Government Street earlier this month.

Baton Rouge Police Department officials said Shannon Mumphrey, 40, was arrested with combined efforts from the FBI Baton Rouge Field Office.

Officers said Mumphery handed a note demanding money to a teller at the Captial One Bank on Government Street on June 11. Police said he made off with an undisclosed amount of money and ran off.

Mumphrey was charged with simple robbery and booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.