Suspect in February attempted murder arrested

IBERIA PARISH - Deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a 23-year-old suspect wanted for attempted murder.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Jashawn McCoy of New Iberia shot a 41-year-old male victim nine times during an argument on Shot St. near the intersection of Mississippi St. on February 8.

McCoy is being held in the Iberia Parish Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to the Sheriff's Office.