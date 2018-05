Suspect in custody in fatal shooting on Gus Young Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Police have a suspect in custody in relation to a deadly shooting on Gus Young Avenue Friday.

According to a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson, a man was shot and killed on Gus Young Avenue near North 40th Street around 3 p.m.

Late Sunday, a police spokesperson said a person was in custody. Additional information is forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.