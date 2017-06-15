Suspect in custody after possible hostage situation in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – One man is in custody after a possible hostage situation that occurred on Wednesday afternoon on Madison Avenue.

A team of tactical police officers secured the area due to a threatening situation reported to law enforcement just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Baton Rouge Police, which had its SWAT unit dispatched to Madison Avenue at North Foster Drive, says it was called to the scene in reference to a domestic incident. A WBRZ news crew recorded pictures of the SWAT unit in operation, yellow crime scene tape blocking part of the street and moments later a man taken into custody.

Police say there were two people inside of the home when they entered. The suspect, Willie Vinning, came out without incident and was arrested. They say the woman who was inside the home with Vinning was not being cooperative.

Records show that Vinning has previously been charged in connection with another domestic incident.

While police have released limited details about what was going on, an eyewitness said a man walked out of a house shooting. He went back in a house in the area, and neighbors fear there was a woman inside with the man. People said when the shots were fired, they took cover and crouched wherever they could.

While a medical squad was on standby, no one was injured, police say.

