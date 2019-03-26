Suspect identified in Tuesday's high-speed chase during I-10 gridlock

BATON ROUGE - State Police have identified the man behind a high-speed chase in between two parishes as 20-year-old Elias Smallsreed of Zachary.

The pursuit started Tuesday afternoon on I-10 eastbound near Bluebonnet after police attempted to stop Smallsreed for a traffic violation.

For more than 30 miles, State Police chased the vehicle from Baton Rouge into Ascension Parish where the driver made a u-turn and sped back into East Baton Rouge. Authorities say Smallsreed, followed by a long line of police, sped west on I-10 and crashed when coming into stopped traffic near Acadian.

Multiple cars were struck by Smallsreed during the pursuit, authorities told WBRZ.

Click HERE to see video from the end of the chase.

Click HERE to watch exclusive video of the suspect being detained.

The chase ended when traffic made I-10 impassible. The area was heavily congested due to traffic backing up across the river because of lane closures on La. 1 southbound.