Suspect identified in theft of $4,700 worth of headphones from Walmart

March 02, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

WEST BATON ROUGE – The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who is wanted for stealing more than $4,000 worth of headphones from Walmart. 

Deputies believe that 36-year-old Terrence Hamilton is responsible for stealing $4,700 worth of Beats headphones from the electronics section of the Port Allen Walmart. The theft occurred on Feb. 27 around 2 a.m.

Detectives believe that Hamilton has ties to Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Florida.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 382-5243.

