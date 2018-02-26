60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect identified in shooting near Mardi Gras parade route

8 hours 14 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, February 26 2018 Feb 26, 2018 February 26, 2018 1:29 PM February 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WGNO
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police have identified a suspect in a shooting near a Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans earlier this month.
  
The New Orleans Police Department said in news release Monday that investigators secured a warrant for 18-year-old Jerald Bordere's arrest on charges that include two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
  
Police say Bordere is one of three suspects in the Feb. 13 shooting that wounded two teenagers in downtown New Orleans during a fight. Another suspect, a 17-year-old, was arrested last Friday. Bordere and the third suspect remained at large Monday morning.
  
The shooting was one of two near the city's main parade route that day. In the other shooting, police arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of killing 29-year-old Maurice Williams during an argument.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days