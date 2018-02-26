Suspect identified in shooting near Mardi Gras parade route

Photo: WGNO

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police have identified a suspect in a shooting near a Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans earlier this month.

The New Orleans Police Department said in news release Monday that investigators secured a warrant for 18-year-old Jerald Bordere's arrest on charges that include two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Police say Bordere is one of three suspects in the Feb. 13 shooting that wounded two teenagers in downtown New Orleans during a fight. Another suspect, a 17-year-old, was arrested last Friday. Bordere and the third suspect remained at large Monday morning.

The shooting was one of two near the city's main parade route that day. In the other shooting, police arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of killing 29-year-old Maurice Williams during an argument.