Suspect held, Los Angeles-area hospital searched after reports of shots fired

Photo: KGO-TV

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) - An employee at a Los Angeles-area hospital says he heard reports there was someone with a weapon before the facility was locked down.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials say a suspect is in custody and deputies and police officers are methodically searching Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center.

Officials initially said there was a report of a possible active shooter. It's unclear if there was actually a shooting.

Employee Edwin Olvera tells The Associated Press that he heard someone might have been robbed outside his office. He says the building is locked down and he's "never been more afraid."

TV news helicopters show people calmly exiting the hospital and a heavy police response.