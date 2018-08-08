Suspect hands teller crayon-written note in Gonzales bank robbery, later arrested

ASCENSION PARISH - A man arrested Tuesday is accused of robbing a bank in Gonzales.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, 44-year-old Tony D. Williams is facing one count of simple robbery.

Police say officers responded to a hold-up alarm at First America Bank on Burnside Avenue around 4 o'clock Tuesday afternoon. Officers learned that Williams, a lone suspect, presented a demand note written in crayon to one of the bank tellers. The teller gave Williams money, and he fled the scene on foot.

After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators located Williams in close vicinity to the bank shortly after the robbery.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Prison and will be charged accordingly.