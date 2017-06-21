Suspect flees in stolen vehicle after stabbing at Dollar Tree

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing that occurred at a Dollar Tree store Wednesday.

Police arrived on the scene after receiving reports of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block of Florida Boulevard late Wednesday afternoon.



During the course of the investigation, officers learned an employee of the store was stabbed. Police say a witness tried to intervene and was also attacked as a result.

The employee suffered minor/moderate injuries, according to BRPD. He was not taken to a hospital.

Police initially reported that the witness had also sustained injuries from a stab wound but later clarified that he had not been injured.

BRPD says the suspect left the scene in the witness' vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 5’9”, 220 lbs., late 30’s to early 40’s, blue jeans, white and black jersey with “00” on the back. Suspect had a beard with gray in his hair. The vehicle that was taken was a 2017 Nissan Altima, black in color, bearing a Louisiana tag.