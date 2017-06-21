Suspect flees in stolen vehicle after double stabbing at Dollar Tree

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at a Dollar Tree store Wednesday.

Police arrived on the scene after receiving reports of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block of Florida Boulevard late Wednesday afternoon.



During the course of the investigation, officers learned an employee of the store was stabbed. Police say a witness tried to intervene and was also stabbed as a result.

Both the employee and the witness suffered minor/moderate injuries, according to BRPD.

BRPD says the suspect left the scene in the witness' vehicle.

The incident is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.