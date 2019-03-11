77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspect facing charges in weekend burglary

Monday, March 11 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have charged a man following a Sunday morning burglary. 

The incident happened around 10:23 a.m. at a residence on Hooper Road. The victim said he saw a suspect wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans on his property.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's the suspect, identified as Donald Pittman, went into the victim's shed and home without persmission. According to the arrest report, the victim told Pittman he was calling law enforcement.

At that point, Pittman fled the scene. He was located hiding behind a neighborhood business. Authorities found several drugs on Pittman at the time of his arrest.

Pittman was charged with simple burglary and drug possession.

