Suspect facing attempted murder charge following shooting in Baker

2 hours 46 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 October 11, 2018 7:13 AM October 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a Monday shooting.

The incident was reported in the 2100 block of West Azalea Ave. A Baker Police Department unit was in the area, when the officers heard a single gunshot. When they went to investigate, the officers saw a woman running out of a house screaming "he shot him, he shot him."

Soon after Chadrick Jarrell walked out of the home holding a gun.

At that point, the officers told Jarrell to drop the weapon. Instead of listening, Jarrell ran back into the home then out a back door into the woods.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Jarrell had shot a man following a physical altercation in the home. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Jarrell was charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, and simple battery.

