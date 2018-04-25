59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect faces new charges in Nashville Waffle House shooting

3 hours 23 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 April 24, 2018 9:11 PM April 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The suspect in the deadly shooting at a Waffle House in Nashville faces five more charges.
  
In a tweet, the Metro Nashville Police Department says Travis Reinking has now been charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful possession in the commission of a violent felony.
  
Reinking had previously been charged with four counts of criminal homicide in the Sunday shooting that killed four people and wounded four others.
  
His court date is scheduled for May 7.
  
Reinking is accused of opening fire outside the Waffle House with an AR-15 rifle and then storming the restaurant. Police say a quick-thinking customer wrestled the weapon away from Reinking before the suspect fled on foot. Police captured him Monday following a massive manhunt.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days