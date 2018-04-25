Suspect faces new charges in Nashville Waffle House shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The suspect in the deadly shooting at a Waffle House in Nashville faces five more charges.

In a tweet, the Metro Nashville Police Department says Travis Reinking has now been charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful possession in the commission of a violent felony.

Reinking had previously been charged with four counts of criminal homicide in the Sunday shooting that killed four people and wounded four others.

His court date is scheduled for May 7.

Reinking is accused of opening fire outside the Waffle House with an AR-15 rifle and then storming the restaurant. Police say a quick-thinking customer wrestled the weapon away from Reinking before the suspect fled on foot. Police captured him Monday following a massive manhunt.