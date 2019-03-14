Suspect dead, five injured following shootout in New Orleans near Canal St.

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - An accused armed robber was shot and killed following a shootout with authorities in New Orleans Sunday night.

Around 6:43 p.m. officers with the New Orleans Police Department confronted a person of interest in an armed robbery investigation near Canal Street and Elk Place, WWL-TV reports. Police say the unidentified man pulled out a gun and starting shooting at officers.

Five bystanders waiting at a nearby bus stop were wounded. One was listed in critical condition and the other four are stable. One of the patients is a 17-year-old.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police exchanged gunfire with the suspect two blocks away at the intersection of Elk Place and Tulane Avenue. Authorities say the suspect was wounded and taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The suspect's identity hasn't been released at this time.