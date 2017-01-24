62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting by NOPD

31 minutes 20 seconds ago January 24, 2017 Jan 24, 2017 Tuesday, January 24 2017 January 24, 2017 8:34 PM in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ
Image from WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead.

According to WWL-TV, the incident occurred in the 10000 block of Curran Blvd Tuesday afternoon. 

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

This is a developing story. More details to come. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days