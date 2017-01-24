62°
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS - Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead.
According to WWL-TV, the incident occurred in the 10000 block of Curran Blvd Tuesday afternoon.
No officers were injured in the shooting, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
