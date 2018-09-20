Suspect convicted for role in beating, robbery attack

THIBODAUX - Authorities say a man has been convicted for his role in the beating and robbery of another person.

On March 8, the victim was lured to a home by a female suspect later identified as Amber Scott. Once inside the home, the victim was attacked by Cody Dantin and Preston Law. During the attack, Dantin and Law stole the victim's phone, shoes, and wallet. They also made statements indicative of a desire to kill the victim, according to authorities.

The victim was able to escape and flee to a convenience store to seek help. Authorities say the victim was treated at an area hospital for his injuries, which included a broken jaw.

Wednesday in court, Dantin said he tried to pull the trigger several times, but due to a double safety feature not being disabled on the gun, he was unable to fire it.

Dantin was convicted of armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will be sentenced November 28.