Suspect charged in overnight shooting of Lafayette police officer

UPDATE: State Police have confirmed that 28-year-old Ian Howard is the suspect involved in last night's shooting that killed Officer Michael Middlebrook.

Howard was booked on charges of first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted murder of a police officer, and two counts of attempted murder.

*****

LAFAYETTE -A Lafayette Police Officer was killed after a gunman opened fire at a convenience store Sunday night.

The officer has been identified as Cpl. Michael Middlebrook.

According to a report from KATC, Lafayette Police Department received a report of a battery and shots fired near Moss Street and Van Buren Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Louisiana State Police say, the suspect shot at a Cpl. Middlebrook, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Cpl. Middlebrook was killed during the exchange, dying on the scene.

Officials say two other victims were also shot, suffering non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene after the shooting, however police apprehended him shortly afterward. Police have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

Police say that Moss and Van Buren have reopened to traffic.

KATC reports that Middlebrook was hired in September 2009 and was recognized for his work at a Baton Rouge banquet earlier this year.

Lafayette Police issued the following statement:

"On October 1st 2017, Corporal Michael Paul Middlebrook, a nine year veteran of the Lafayette Police Department, was killed in the line of duty. Corporal Middlebrook leaves to cherish his memory his wife, three-year-old daughter, two stepdaughters, and his parents. Corporal Middlebrook was born in Thibodaux. He spent the entirety of his career in the patrol section helping and truly serving the community, as was his passion. The Lafayette Police Department is devastated by this sudden loss. We ask that you keep Corporal Middlebrook’s family and the Lafayette Police Department in your thoughts and prayers."

Accounts have been established in Cpl. Middlebrook's name to provide financial relief to his family.

Donations can be made to the City of Lafayette Police Department Fallen Heroes Fund.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.