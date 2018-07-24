Suspect burglarizes vehicle in Walmart parking lot

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect who burglarized a vehicle in a store parking lot.

On July 19, authorities say a suspect burglarized a vehicle at a Walmart on Burbank Drive. Reports say the man punched the locks on both driver and passenger side doors. According to the victim, the suspect rummaged through the vehicle but nothing appeared to be missing.

It will cost over $1,000 to fix the vehicle, according to the victim.

The incident was caught on Walmart surveillance video. At the time of the crime, the suspect was seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and had a tan bandaged wrapped around his left arm. The suspect was also seen driving a black four-door car.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.