Suspect avoids crashing into stopped school bus, kids during erratic run from the law

BATON ROUGE – A man hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle during a police chase this week was booked into jail after being released from doctors’ care.

Lee Brown was booked into jail on a list of traffic offenses, including a charge for running from police and fleeing around a stopped school bus picking up students.

Brown ran from a sheriff’s deputy who tried to stop him on Lakemont Drive Thursday morning just before 8.

Deputies said Brown sped off, driving at 60mph from Lakemont Drive off Old Hammond Highway northeast toward Florida Boulevard and eventually toward Denham Springs. Deputies said Brown swerved and weaved around traffic, crossed the median and drove head-on into oncoming traffic at times.

During the chase, deputies said Brown avoided a catastrophe as he sped around the stopped bus taking on kids to bring to school.

State Police joined the pursuit and the two departments eventually cornered Brown, according to jail documents. Before they were able to arrest him, Brown crashed his motorcycle twice, authorities said – once into the deputy’s cruiser.

After the second crash, Brown tried to run away by himself, authorities said, but he was captured.

Brown was treated at the hospital for an injury related to the crash and was booked into jail once he was released late Friday.

