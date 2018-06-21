82°
Suspect arrested in shooting of Florida rapper XXXTentacion

Thursday, June 21 2018
Source: WPLG
By: AE Stevenson

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - South Florida authorities have arrested 22-year-old, Dedrick Williams in Monday's shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jashey Onfoy.

Broward County Sheriff Office's has charged Williams with first-degree murder and grand theft auto.

20-year-old Onfoy was on a career incline of success when he was killed. Fans in Florida have honored the rapper with dozens of candles, flowers, teddy bears and balloons near the scene of Monday's shooting.

