Suspect arrested in shooting of Florida rapper XXXTentacion

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - South Florida authorities have arrested 22-year-old, Dedrick Williams in Monday's shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jashey Onfoy.



Broward County Sheriff Office's has charged Williams with first-degree murder and grand theft auto.

20-year-old Onfoy was on a career incline of success when he was killed. Fans in Florida have honored the rapper with dozens of candles, flowers, teddy bears and balloons near the scene of Monday's shooting.