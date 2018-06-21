82°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect arrested in shooting of Florida rapper XXXTentacion
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - South Florida authorities have arrested 22-year-old, Dedrick Williams in Monday's shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jashey Onfoy.
Broward County Sheriff Office's has charged Williams with first-degree murder and grand theft auto.
20-year-old Onfoy was on a career incline of success when he was killed. Fans in Florida have honored the rapper with dozens of candles, flowers, teddy bears and balloons near the scene of Monday's shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Permanent injunction wanted for proposed Ascension Parish development
-
Residents praising NOPD response following weekend brawl on Bourbon Street
-
LSU caretakers respond to Mike the Tiger pouncing video
-
Some Metro Councilmemebers like new road tax plan better than last one
-
Asian carp a growing concern for fisherman
Sports Video
-
LSU Track star Aleia Hobbs happy she could represent her home state...
-
14-year-old CoCo Gauff wants to be the next star in pro tennis
-
Pete Jenkins reflects on 2017 season
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence