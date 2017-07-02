Suspect arrested in road rage killing of Pennsylvania teen

CHESTER COUNTY - The suspect in a road rage incident in Pennsylvania on Wednesday that ended in a teenage girl's shooting death has turned himself in, officials said. The suspect, identified by police today as 28-year-old David Andrew Desper of Trainer, Pennsylvania, had allegedly attempted to merge into the same southbound lane as 18-year-old Bianca Nikol Roberson on Route 100 in Chester County, Pennsylvania, when things became violent. Desper then shot the teenager in the head with a 40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said at a press conference Sunday morning. Roberson, a recent high school graduate who had ambitions of studying forensics for a career in law enforcement, according to her father, was found dead in her car, which had veered off the road and into a wooded area, Hogan said.

A manhunt for Desper began in the aftermath of the shooting, based in part around matching him to the vehicle he was driving at the time, a red Chevy pickup truck with a dent on it, Hogan said.