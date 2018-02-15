Suspect arrested in Paincourtville shooting that left one man injured

PAINCOURTVILLE - Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a late night shooting that left one person injured Wednesday.



Assumption Parish deputies said 36-year-old Chad Simoneaux was charged with one count of attempted second degree murder.



Deputies said they arrived at the scene of a reported shooting and learned one man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment.



Following a series of interviews with witnesses, deputies said they determined Simoneaux and the victim had been arguing throughout the day, and Simoneaux later drove up in a pick-up truck and shot the victim.



Deputies arrested Simoneaux Thursday. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.