59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect arrested in O'Neal Lane Walmart arson

41 minutes 51 seconds ago March 07, 2017 Mar 7, 2017 Tuesday, March 07 2017 March 07, 2017 9:53 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - One suspect has been arrested in connection to a fire at the O'Neal Lane Walmart Tuesday.

According to an official, 19-year-old Jarrett McCleskey was taken into custody at his home by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office around noon. He was then taken to the Baton Rouge Fire Department for questioning.

McCleskey admitted to setting the fire and said the others with him did not know what he was going to do.

McCleskey will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated arson and terrorizing.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days