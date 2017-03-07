59°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect arrested in O'Neal Lane Walmart arson
BATON ROUGE - One suspect has been arrested in connection to a fire at the O'Neal Lane Walmart Tuesday.
According to an official, 19-year-old Jarrett McCleskey was taken into custody at his home by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office around noon. He was then taken to the Baton Rouge Fire Department for questioning.
McCleskey admitted to setting the fire and said the others with him did not know what he was going to do.
McCleskey will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated arson and terrorizing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeowners upset over three new houses in Hundred Oaks area
-
Mayor announces $167,478 grant to improve emergency communications
-
Homeowners look for private road maintenance solution
-
More charges for contractor accused of scamming flood victims
-
Fundraiser hopes to provide new home for Devon Gales' family