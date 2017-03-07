Suspect arrested in O'Neal Lane Walmart arson

BATON ROUGE - One suspect has been arrested in connection to a fire at the O'Neal Lane Walmart Tuesday.

According to an official, 19-year-old Jarrett McCleskey was taken into custody at his home by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office around noon. He was then taken to the Baton Rouge Fire Department for questioning.

McCleskey admitted to setting the fire and said the others with him did not know what he was going to do.

McCleskey will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated arson and terrorizing.