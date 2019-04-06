68°
Suspect arrested in December murder
BATON ROUGE - Fugitive task force agents tracked down and arrested a suspect in an end-of-the-year slaying in Baton Rouge.
Police revealed Joshua White, 31, was arrested and charged with the death of Tyree Jackson, 25. Jackson was shot on December 26 on Bawell Street. Jackson died a few days later on New Year's Eve.
A second male victim received minor injuries during the shooting.
Police did not reveal a motive when outlining White's arrest.
White was charged with murder.
