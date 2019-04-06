68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect arrested in December murder

1 week 2 days 12 hours ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 March 27, 2019 2:50 PM March 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fugitive task force agents tracked down and arrested a suspect in an end-of-the-year slaying in Baton Rouge.

Police revealed Joshua White, 31, was arrested and charged with the death of Tyree Jackson, 25.  Jackson was shot on December 26 on Bawell Street.  Jackson died a few days later on New Year's Eve. 

A second male victim received minor injuries during the shooting.

Police did not reveal a motive when outlining White's arrest.

White was charged with murder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days