Suspect arrested in armed robbery in Pointe Coupee Parish

Friday, July 13 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROUGON - The suspect in an armed robbery has been captured, according to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a patrol deputy was flagged down by the victim of an armed robbery around 9:30 a.m. The incident happened near Rougon High School.

The responding deputy was able to see the accused person run into a nearby cane field. The Angola Chase Team was deployed to assist in the search.

Detectives located and captured 17-year-old Ja'vonte D. Johnson. Johnson was interviewed and charged as an adult for armed robbery.

West Feliciana Sheriff's Office, New Roads Police Department, and Louisiana State Police assisted in the search.

