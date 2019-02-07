Suspect arrested in 2018 Lorraine Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of opening fire on multiple victims last year.

The incident happened November 5, 2018 in the 4100 block of Lorraine Street. According to the arrest report, three victims met with Bruce Mason to trade firearms.

At some point during the exchange, Mason allegedly shot at the victims. As the victims fled the area, one was shot in the shoulder.

Mason was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.