Suspect arrested for Lorraine Street home invasion, shooting
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police arrested a man in for the shooting death of a 28-year-old on Lorraine Street last week.
Officers arrested 28-year-old Earl Gremillion for the shooting death of 28-year-old Decoty Joseph.
Joseph was shot and killed after the suspect forced his way into his home with a handgun demanding money and jewelry.
A second victim, a 26-year-old woman who was engaged to Joseph, was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Gremillion will be booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges along with armed robbery.
