Suspect arrested for Lorraine Street home invasion, shooting

46 minutes 58 seconds ago March 16, 2017 Mar 16, 2017 Thursday, March 16 2017 March 16, 2017 6:19 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image: Decoty Joseph

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police arrested a man in for the shooting death of a 28-year-old on Lorraine Street last week.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Earl Gremillion for the shooting death of 28-year-old Decoty Joseph.

Joseph was shot and killed after the suspect forced his way into his home with a handgun demanding money and jewelry.

A second victim, a 26-year-old woman who was engaged to Joseph, was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Gremillion will be booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges along with armed robbery.

