Suspect arrested for fatal November shooting on Jade Avenue

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Thursday who was wanted for a fatal shooting on Jade Avenue in November.

Clarence Eugene Parker, 22-year-old, was arrested for the second degree murder of 32-year-old Eric Jones.



The shooting occurred on Nov. 19 in the 1600 block of Jade Avenue around 10:30 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, when deputies arrived they saw Jones lying unresponsive on the ground in between two buildings suffering from a gunshot wound. Jones was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.



Through further investigation, it was learned that Jones and Parker got into an argument that led to a fight outside. During the fight, Parker fired two rounds at Jones and then another round while Jones was lying on the ground.



According to arrest records, Parker returned to his apartment and told a witness that he just shot someone and they had to leave. He and the witness then left the apartment and were picked up by an UBER driver.



Parker was arrested on the above charge and booked into parish prison.