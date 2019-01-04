Suspect arrested for beating, kidnapping victim

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man they say attacked and kidnapped a woman.

The incident was reported on August 19, 2018. According to the arrest report, the victim was attacked in an apartment complex on Capital Heights Avenue. The attacker was identified as Joshua Hearld.

During the incident, authorities say Herald rammed the victim's head into a wall. He then pushed the woman to the ground and continued the assault.

At some point, Hearld armed himself with a knife and a Taser. He then forced the woman to go with him to a second residence in Denham Springs. Once at the second location, someone noticed the woman was there against her will and drove her to a local gas station.

The victim then went to a hospital and contacted authorities. The victim suffered a broken bone in her neck as a result of the attack.

Hearld was arrested and charged with second-degree battery and second-degree kidnapping.