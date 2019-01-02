Suspect arrested following New Year's Eve shooting in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA - Police have arrested a man following a New Year's Eve shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers with the New Iberia Police Department were called to a shooting near the intersection of Ann Street and 20 Arpent Road around 11 p.m. Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle that fired the shots.

Witnesses helped identified an occupant of the vehicle as the gunman. Authorities say the shooter was identified as 40-year-old LeQuint Livingston. Along with statements from witnesses, authorities recovered physical evidence linking Livingston to the shooting.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower torso and was taken to a local hospital.

Livingston was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone.