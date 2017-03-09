58°
Suspect arrested following EBRSO SWAT team raid

By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – A man has been arrested following a SWAT raid in North Baton Rouge.

Wednesday evening around 6 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office SWAT team raided a home at 3358 Wayne Drive. Police say the SWAT team and narcotics agents found 50 grams of marijuana, a 40-cal. handgun and close to $2,000 in cash. Police also found a scale to weigh marijuana in the garage. Police arrested 45-year-old Brian Keith bush at the residence and booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Brian faces felony charges of two counts of distributing/manufacturing marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm with drugs. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian said that the gun and marijuana belongs to his nephew. Brian told police he only sold marijuana on two occasions.

