Suspect arrested following apparent road rage incident

IBERVILLE PARISH - A man was arrested on I-10 Monday evening following an apparent road rage incident, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

The victims reported seeing two shots fired, but no injuries were reported.

Upon searching the suspect's vehicle, officials discovered marijuana but no gun, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials said it was possible the man tossed the gun out of the vehicle prior to being stopped.

The suspect was arrested and charged with reckless operation and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.