Suspect arrested, facing multiple charges in drug bust

3 hours 26 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 5:16 AM December 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested following a drug bust at a Baton Rouge home.

The arrest came after police began investigating the trafficking of illegal drugs at a residence in the 5800 block of St. Gerard Avenue. During the investigation, Terry Huggins was identified as a suspect.

Authorities executed a search warrant and arrested Huggins.

Huggins was charged with possession with the intent to distribute MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, creation/operation of a drug lab, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

