Suspect arrested, facing multiple charges in drug bust
BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested following a drug bust at a Baton Rouge home.
The arrest came after police began investigating the trafficking of illegal drugs at a residence in the 5800 block of St. Gerard Avenue. During the investigation, Terry Huggins was identified as a suspect.
Authorities executed a search warrant and arrested Huggins.
Huggins was charged with possession with the intent to distribute MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, creation/operation of a drug lab, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
