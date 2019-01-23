Suspect arrested, facing Medicaid fraud charges

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation into a Medicaid fraud scheme.

Court documents say between May 2014 and August 2017, Jimeshaya Robertson and other suspects filed false billing records in connection to a victim’s Medicaid coverage.

Authorities charged Robertson with criminal conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud, principal to Medicaid fraud, and criminal conspiracy to commit filing and or/maintaining false public records.

The other suspects face similar charges.