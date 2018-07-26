97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect arrested, another wanted in Ascension Parish vehicle burglaries

56 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 July 26, 2018 4:06 PM July 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies have arrested a man in connection to several vehicle burglaries over the past month, while another suspect remains at large.

Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies say Preston Scott Sharp and Justin Wayne Sharp committed several vehicle burglaries and attempted vehicle burglaries on Highway 73 and Brennan Avenue. The burglaries allegedly occurred between July 6 and July 16.

Deputies confirmed the suspects are brothers.

Justin Sharp was arrested on July 23. He was charged with multiple counts of attempted vehicle burglary, vehicle burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony theft, misdemeanor theft, and trespassing.

Deputies say they are still actively seeking information on the location of Preston Sharp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APSO at (225) 621-4636.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days