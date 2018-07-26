Suspect arrested, another wanted in Ascension Parish vehicle burglaries

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies have arrested a man in connection to several vehicle burglaries over the past month, while another suspect remains at large.

Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies say Preston Scott Sharp and Justin Wayne Sharp committed several vehicle burglaries and attempted vehicle burglaries on Highway 73 and Brennan Avenue. The burglaries allegedly occurred between July 6 and July 16.

Deputies confirmed the suspects are brothers.

Justin Sharp was arrested on July 23. He was charged with multiple counts of attempted vehicle burglary, vehicle burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony theft, misdemeanor theft, and trespassing.

Deputies say they are still actively seeking information on the location of Preston Sharp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APSO at (225) 621-4636.