Suspect arrested after multiple boxes of Crown Royal, M&M's taken from area store

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a woman for her involvement in a theft that happened over the weekend.

The incident was reported on Sunday at the Neighborhood Walmart on Hooper Road. According to the arrest report, three female suspects were caught on camera putting items in a child's car seat that was in the shopping cart, then covering everything up with a blanket.

The items included five boxes of Crown Royal and two boxes containing 60 packs of M&M's. In total, the items were worth $154.

Allissa McBride has been charged with theft. The arrest document didn't say if the other suspects had been arrested.

