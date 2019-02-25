Suspect arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

ZACHARY - Police in Zachary arrested a man following a weekend chase.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, officers got a call about a stolen vehicle. Within nine minutes police located the vehicle on LA 64. A short vehicle pursuit ensued followed by a foot pursuit, according to police.

Authorities ultimately took the suspect, identified as Shawnon Carter, into custody.

Carter was charged with second-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, and resisting an officer.