Suspect arrested after leading BRPD on multi-parish chase Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man following a Tuesday night chase that started in East Baton Rouge Parish and ended in Tangipahoa Parish.

The suspect, identified as Jay Gonzales, fled from police on the interstate around 11:30 p.m. With the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, police were able to capture Gonzales when he made it to Tangipahoa Parish.

Gonzales was booked into the TPSO jail as a fugitive and then released to BRPD so he could be booked in East Baton Rouge Parish. Gonzales was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, flight from an officer, speeding, reckless operation, and not having a driver's license.

WBRZ has reached out to authorities for a photo of Gonzales.