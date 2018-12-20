Suspect arrested after Baton Rouge phone store robbed

BATON ROUGE - Police have charged a man for his involvement in a robbery that happened earlier this week.

On Tuesday, two male suspects walked into a phone store in the 2600 block on North 38th Street and robbed the business. One of the men, who wore a mask, said he had a gun in his pocket and demanded all the Apple iPhones.

At some point, the suspects walked to the back of the store with the victim and stole 13 Samsung Android phones and one Apple iPhone X. After that, the men walked back to the counter.

Once there the unmasked suspect, identified as Robert Wells, took the victim's Apple iPhone and $200 from the cash drawers.

After the crime, the men were seen leaving in an older model green Ford Explorer. The next day, police pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of the one used in the robbery. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Wells.

Wells was charged with first-degree robbery.

The arrest report didn't say if the other suspect had been arrested.