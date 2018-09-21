Suspect arrested after attempting to rob payday loan business

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say they arrested a man after he attempted rob a Cash Cow business.

According to the arrest report, man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a blue bandanna that covered his face was caught on video pulling on the locked door of the business in the 14100 block Coursey Boulevard. The video showed the suspect pull on the locked doors, then walk away.

Soon after the attempted robbery, authorities stopped Dejohn Scott in the area.

The report states, Scott was carrying a bag with clothing matching items worn by the suspect. Scott allegedly denied going to the business and said he had just left his house when he was stopped by the deputies.

During their investigation, authorities learned that Scott was previously arrested in July for committing a burglary at the MidSouth Bank. At the time of that arrest, a gun was found inside Scott's vehicle.

Originally, the gun wasn't reported stolen and Scott was released on bond. But, after an ATF trace was conducted, the owner of the gun was contacted. The owner didn't know his gun had been taken at some point.

Scott is charged with attempted armed robbery at the Cash Cow and illegal possession of a stolen firearm in relation to the previous investigation.